Banks to remain closed on April 1: RBI

On the account of annual closing of accounts, all commercial and co-operatives banks will remain close on April 1, said RBI.

Banks that deal with government businesses were open on Sunday, March 31. The RBI issued a circular on March 26 where it mentioned: "Government of India has advised that all Pay and Account Offices will remain open on March 31, 2019 (Sunday) to facilitate government receipt and payment transactions. "

In another notification, issued on March 28th, RBI decided to conduct special clearing at all clearing houses across the country on March 30 and 31, 2019.

Sharing the details of locations and timings, RBI mentioned that special clearing was to be in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Further, RBI offices as well as designated branches of agency banks were ordered to keep their counters open up to 8.45 pm on March 30, 2019 and up to 6.45 pm on March 31.

April 1 marks the begining of new financial year.