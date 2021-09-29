scorecardresearch
Banks to remain closed on these days in Oct; check full list here

Banks all over India will remain shut on October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday whereas all banks except those in Imphal and Shimla will remain shut on October 15 on account of Vijaya Dashmi

Besides these, there are also state-specific holidays due to which banks will remain closed across some states Besides these, there are also state-specific holidays due to which banks will remain closed across some states

Customers need to plan their visits to the bank well in advance as there are a lot of bank holidays in the month of October. These bank holidays include seven weekends, one national holiday and 13 state-specific holidays. Banks all over India will remain shut on October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday whereas all banks except those in Imphal and Shimla will remain shut on October 15 on account of Vijaya Dashmi.
 
Besides these, there are also state-specific holidays due to which banks will remain closed across some states. Banks will remain shut across Gangtok on October 1 due to the half-yearly closing of bank accounts and in Agartala, Bengaluru, and Kolkata on October 6 due to Mahalaya Amavasye. Banks across Imphal will be non-operative on October 7 on account of Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

While banks will remain closed on October 12 across Agartala and Kolkata due to Durga Puja (Maha Saptami), banks will also be non-operative across Agartala, Bhubhaneshwar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi due to Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami). Banks will remain closed across Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram on October 14 on account of Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja.

Here’s the complete list of holidays in October 2021

  1. October 1- Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)
  2. October 2- Gandhi Jayanti (National holiday)
  3. October 3- Sunday
  4. October 6- Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)
  5. October 7- Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)
  6. October 9- 2nd Saturday
  7. October 10- Sunday
  8. October 12- Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) (Agartala, Kolkata)
  9. October 13- Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) (Agartala, Bhubhaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)
  10. October 14- Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram)
  11. October 15- Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) (All banks except those located in Imphal and Shimla)
  12. October 16- Durga Puja (Dasain) (Gangtok)
  13. October 17- Sunday
  14. October 18- Kati Bihu (Guwahati)
  15. October 19- Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday)/Baravafat (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)
  16. October 20- Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)
  17. October 22- Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Shimla)
  18. October 23- 4th Saturday
  19. October 24- Sunday
  20. October 26- Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)
  21. October 31- Sunday

