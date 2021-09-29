Banks to remain closed on these days in Oct; check full list here

Customers need to plan their visits to the bank well in advance as there are a lot of bank holidays in the month of October. These bank holidays include seven weekends, one national holiday and 13 state-specific holidays. Banks all over India will remain shut on October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday whereas all banks except those in Imphal and Shimla will remain shut on October 15 on account of Vijaya Dashmi.



Besides these, there are also state-specific holidays due to which banks will remain closed across some states. Banks will remain shut across Gangtok on October 1 due to the half-yearly closing of bank accounts and in Agartala, Bengaluru, and Kolkata on October 6 due to Mahalaya Amavasye. Banks across Imphal will be non-operative on October 7 on account of Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

While banks will remain closed on October 12 across Agartala and Kolkata due to Durga Puja (Maha Saptami), banks will also be non-operative across Agartala, Bhubhaneshwar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi due to Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami). Banks will remain closed across Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram on October 14 on account of Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja.

Here’s the complete list of holidays in October 2021