Breaking: RBI extends tokenisation deadline by 6 months

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday extended the card tokenisation deadline by 6 months till 30 June, 2022. Earlier, the central bank had given the deadline of December 31, 2021.

Tokenisation is the replacement of actual card details with an alternate code or token. Token shall be unique for each combination of cards, token requestor and device. Token requestor is the entity that accepts request from the customer for tokenisation of a card and passes it on to the card network to issue a corresponding token.

In a statement, RBI said, "In light of various representations received in this regard, we advise as under:



a) the timeline for storing of CoF data is extended by six months, i.e., till June 30, 2022;

post this, such data shall be purged; and



b) in addition to tokenisation, industry stakeholders may devise alternate mechanism(s) to handle any use case (including recurring e-mandates, EMI option, etc.) or posttransaction activity (including chargeback handling, dispute resolution, reward / loyalty programme, etc.) that currently involves / requires storage of CoF data by entities other

than card issuers and card networks."

The central bank aims to extend the device-based tokenisation framework referred to Card-on-File Tokenisation (CoFT) besides permitting card issuers to offer card tokenisation services as Token Service Providers (TSPs). RBI announced enhancements to the existing framework on tokenisation of card transactions.