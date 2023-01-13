BT Banking Summit live updates: 'More or less done with rate tightening cycle,' say banking experts

The much-awaited BT Banking & Economy Summit and the BT-KPMG Best Bank Awards will start-off at 11:30 am at St Regis, Mumbai. The who’s who of the banking industry and experts on everything finance and economy will be in attendance. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, economy and finance doyen KV Kamath will be in attendance along with some of the biggest names in the space.
The event will have a combination of panel discussions and fireside chats with industry leaders on the shape of the economy and how banking, digitisation, and sustainable finances can help the country achieve its targets.
At the end of the summit, the BT-KPMG Best Bank Awards will be handed out, including five quantitative and eight jury awards. The awards will be given away by Nitin Gadkari, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and KV Kamath.
Follow the live updates on the BT Banking Summit here:
Think we are more or less done with the rate tightening cycle, says Bhattacharya. Hopefully we will be starting to see an easing, he adds.
Cleaning up basically means that banks would not have an apprehension when it comes to lending, says Sabnavis
After 3 years of continuous shocks, the kind of resilience we have seen is commendable. MSME is in no stress also. I am wondering, everything is looking so good, what have we missed? Are we missing out on risks, asks Shaugata Bhattacharya.
Banking sector in a much better position to lubricate the economy than before. It will be able to withstand next year, which will be a bit troublesome: D.K. Joshi
Indian economy is doing fairly satisfactorily. It will take 2-3 years before we hit the 7-8 per cent growth: Madan Sabnavis
D.K. Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, and Shaugata Bhattacharya, Executive VP & Chief Economist, Axis Bank in conversation with Siddharth Zarabi.
It is a large market and anyone can play in that market, says Chaudhry on Reliance's entry into the sector.
NBFCs have over the period demonstrated that they can play this game as well as banks. RBI is imposing more rules on NBFCs to remove the arbitrage: Chaudhry
Public-sector banks have become very aggressive. Hopeful they will curtail their aggression at some point, says Chaudhry.
Huge amount of consumption is possible, lot of people want to raise their status. But when everyone rushes through the same door, mistakes will be made, said Chaudhry.
Like the FM says, the gong-ho feeling is not there yet among the corporates. They have become a lot more careful because they went through a crisis, says Chaudhry. Overall every bank after getting through the crisis has its own way of dealing with the aftermath, he said.
Gap of Axis Bank with ICICI Bank has narrowed. We are working hard, but I am sure ICICI Bank is not sitting idle. They also have smart people and a great team. Our ambition is to be Number 1, but it is a long journey. We want to give tough competition to ICICI and HDFC: Amitabh Chaudhry
"We excel in making a great dish bad. We seem to do something that put investors off," he said.
Amitabh Chaudhry says that India appears to be marching forward at a rapid pace but we need to be cautious. The decision we take today could have varying consequences 5-7 years later, so we have to be careful.
Banking on a High: The Big Turnaround & Challenges Ahead with Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank begins
Shall the twain meet?
Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO, CSB Bank, S Krishnan, MD & CEO, TamilNad Mercantile Bank, A.K. Purwar, Chairman, IIFL Finance and Former Chairman, SBI, A.P. Hota, Independent Director, Federal Bank and Former MD & CEO, NPCI, Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU, Sanjay Doshi, Partner, Head – Financial Services Advisory, KPMG in India are part of the panel discussing the new partnership between banking and fintech.
We talk about the green economy frequently, but much is left to be said about sustainable finance in the green economy. Ankur Khurana, Managing Director, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, India, Standard Chartered Bank, Vineet Rai, Founder and Managing Partner, Aavishkaar Capital, and Vijay Nirani, MD, MRN Group will part of this special panel.
One session that holds special importance in the current times is 'Banking in the Digital Age'. Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, BharatPe and Former Chairman, SBI, R. Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank, Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank, and Sunil Mehta, Chief Executive, IBA will be part of this exciting panel discussion.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who will attend the event, will speak on how investments in infrastructure drive economic growth. The minister's session will be the last one, after which the BT-KPMG Best Banks Awards ceremony will kick off.
Another highlight of the evening will be experts discussing banking on the competitive edge. Kaustubh Kulkarni, Senior Country Officer - India & Vice Chairman, Asia Pacific, JP Morgan, Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citibank India, Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda, V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank, and Piyush Singh, Lead - Africa, India and Middle East, Accenture will be part of the panel.
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today