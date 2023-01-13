BT Banking Summit live updates: 'More or less done with rate tightening cycle,' say banking experts

The much-awaited BT Banking & Economy Summit and the BT-KPMG Best Bank Awards will start-off at 11:30 am at St Regis, Mumbai. The who’s who of the banking industry and experts on everything finance and economy will be in attendance. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, economy and finance doyen KV Kamath will be in attendance along with some of the biggest names in the space.

The event will have a combination of panel discussions and fireside chats with industry leaders on the shape of the economy and how banking, digitisation, and sustainable finances can help the country achieve its targets.

At the end of the summit, the BT-KPMG Best Bank Awards will be handed out, including five quantitative and eight jury awards. The awards will be given away by Nitin Gadkari, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and KV Kamath.

Follow the live updates on the BT Banking Summit here:

