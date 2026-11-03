Caught taking ₹10,000 bribe: Former Bank of Baroda branch manager gets 4-year jail term

The verdict was delivered on November 2, 2026, nearly 11 years after the CBI registered the case.

What was the bribery case?

According to the CBI, the case began with a complaint from a businessman who had been sanctioned a ₹5 lakh loan by the bank to expand his solar lights business.

When ₹1.25 lakh was disbursed as a term loan, Rastogi allegedly collected around ₹25,000 from the complainant on the pretext of chartered accountant fees, stamp paper charges, and file processing expenses.

The complainant subsequently received ₹3.75 lakh in his account as a cash credit limit. However, Rastogi allegedly demanded another ₹25,000 as a bribe and threatened to close the account if the money was not paid.

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"The accused Subodh Kumar Rastogi, Branch Manager, demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant by threatening to close the account in case of non-payment," the probe agency said.

CBI Court Sentences ex-Bank of Baroda Manager to Four Years Imprisonment in Bribery Case https://t.co/l8xPWOocx5 — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) November 3, 2026

CBI caught manager accepting ₹10,000

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Rastogi red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant as illegal gratification.

The agency had registered the case on October 26, 2015, and filed its chargesheet on December 18, 2015.

After completing the trial, the CBI court found Rastogi guilty and sentenced him to four years' imprisonment along with a ₹30,000 fine, the agency said.

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