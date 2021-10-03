Federal Bank's deposits jump 10% YoY in Q2 FY22

Federal Bank Ltd on Saturday announced the financial information (provisional) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q2FY22).

Total Deposits stood at Rs 1,71,995 crore (provisional) as of September 30, 2021, a jump of 10% year-on-year (YoY) as compared to Rs 1,56,747 crore in the year-ago period, and up 1.53% quarter-on-wuarter (QoQ) as compared to Rs 1,69,393 crore as of June 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, customer Deposits were at Rs 1,68,743 crore (provisional) as of September 30, 2021. They have gone up by 11% YoY as against Rs 1,52,021 crore as against the same period last year, and Rs 1,64,603 crore QoQ as of June 30, 2021.

The private sector lender's Current Account Savings Account (CASA), however, stood at Rs 62,191 crore (provisional) as of September 30, 2021, a jump of 18% YoY as against Rs 52,786 crore as of September 30, 2020, and up 5.48% QoQ as compared to Rs 58,959 crore as of June 30, 2021.

Certificates of Deposit stood at Rs 1,930 crore (provisional) as of September 30, 2021, up 5% YoY whereas it was Rs 1840 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2,428 crore as of June 30, 2021.

Interbank deposits stood at Rs 1,323 crore (provisional) as of September 30, 2021. They fell 54% YoY against Rs 2,886 crore as of September 30, 2020, and Rs 2,362 crore as of June 30, 2021.

Gross Advances was valued at Rs 1,37,309 crore (provisional) as of September 30, 2021, a YoY increase of 10% as compared to Rs 1,25,209 crore in the same period last year, and up 3.40% QoQ as against Rs 1,32,787 crore as of June 30, 2021.

CASA Ratio was reported at 36.16% (provisional) as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 33.68% as of September 30, 2020, and 34.81% as of June 30, 2021.

The liquidity Coverage Ratio stood at 225.94% (provisional) as of September 30, 2021, as against 266.27% as of September 30, 2020, and 215.96% as of June 30, 2021.

Shares of Federal Bank Ltd. were last trading in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at Rs 83.15 apiece as compared to the previous close of Rs 84.25.

The scrip hit an intraday high of Rs 84.35 and intraday low of Rs 82.7. The net turnover during the day stood at Rs 4,29,65,868.