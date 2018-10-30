Arun Jaitley blames RBI for indiscriminate lending during 2008 to 2014

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday criticized the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for failing to prevent lending excess. "The central bank looked the other way when banks gave loans indiscriminately during 2008 to 2014," Jaitley said.

Jaitley added that his government was close to doubling tax base. Speaking at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the finance minister said, "My own estimation is that from 2014 to 2019, we will be almost very close to doubling our tax base, which in a five-year period to do is quite difficult. That is the result of all these changes the new indirect tax structure, the improvement in the direct tax structure... so the revenues went up. Now this gave us a flexibility to take a departure from the past where they were only pro poor slogans."

According to Reuters, senior government officials are very upset with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for publicly talking about a rift with the government, fearing it could tarnish the country's image among investors.

Delivering the AD Shroff memorial lecture last week, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said governments that did not respect their central banks' independence would sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets.

The Reserve Bank employees association also came out in support of the views, saying "undermining the central bank is a recipe for disaster" and government to stop nibbling at its autonomy.

"We firmly hold that undermining the central bank is a recipe for disaster and government must desist," All India Reserve Bank Association said in a letter.

Giving a cricketing analogy, Acharya had said a government's horizon of decision-making was rendered short, like the duration of a T20 match, by several considerations.

"There are always upcoming elections of some sort - national, state, mid-term," he said, adding "as elections approach, delivering on proclaimed manifestos of the past acquires urgency; where manifestos cannot be delivered upon, populist alternatives need to be arranged with immediacy."

In contrast, a central bank plays a test match, trying to win each session but importantly also survive it so as to have a chance to win the next session, and so on, the deputy governor had said.

He said the central bank is not directly subject to political time-pressures and the induced neglect of the future by virtue of being nominated rather than elected, central bankers have horizons of decision-making that tend to be longer than that of governments, spanning election cycles or war periods.

The letter said the hiatus has widened now and the deputy governor has spoken more "in disgust and despondency" due to continuous nibbling by the government and the finance ministry.

With agency inputs