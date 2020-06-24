Nirmala Sitharaman assures timely action in woman banker attack case

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that she will closely follow the matter where a female banker was assaulted within bank premises in Surat.

The female staff of Canara Bank was attacked by a police constable, on Monday evening, as seen in a short video that went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the finance minister articulated that she had spoken to the Commissioner of Police, Surat City, R B Brahmbhatt, and concerned officials to ensure timely action in the matter. She added that Brahmbhatt had assured her of the suspension of accused constable with immediate effect.

She further stated that nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees.

"Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity," Sitharaman tweeted.

The finance minister also stated that she had spoken to Surat Collector Dhaval Patel about the incident.

"Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night," she said.

"My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police. He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch and assure the staff of their safety. Also, he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately," Sitharaman added.

FM Sitharaman took note of the matter following a letter written to her by the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), urging the finance minister to save bank staff from such assaults.

Soon after the assault on the female banker, #ShameSuratPolice started trending on Twitter.