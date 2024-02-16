Fintechs can breathe easy: RBI not planning harsher rules like Paytm, says top official

The RBI is not planning to impose harshers measures on the country’s fintech sector, a senior official told Bloomberg, hours after central bank released a 14-point FAQ for Paytm Payments Bank customers.

"No harsher measures coming on fintech,” P Vasudevan, an executive director in charge of enforcement at the Reserve Bank of India, told the agency, adding that the regulator was expecting firms to follow rules on data privacy.

The comments from Vasudevan, a key official closely involved in the development of the payments space in India in the past decade, are comforting even as the regulator cranks up its actions against payments firms violating the customer verification and data protection norms put in place by the central bank.

RBI officials, including Governor Shaktikanta Das, had said earlier this month that the regulator is supportive of the fintech industry and wants companies to grow.