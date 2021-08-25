scorecardresearch
FM Sitharaman launches EASE 4.0 for institutionalising smart banking

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, launched the EASE 4.0 - Enhanced Access and Service Excellence - a common reforms agenda for Public Sector Banks (PSBs) for the financial year 2021-22. 

The reforms agenda is aimed at institutionalising clean and smart banking. The first edition of EASE 1.0 was launched in January 2018, while EASE 3.0 was unveiled in February 2020.

