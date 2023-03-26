From Rs 17,900 ski caps to bars of gold, Credit Suisse memorabilia hot commodity after UBS takeover

Switzerland has recently witnessed a surge in the sale of memorabilia bearing the name and logo of Credit Suisse after UBS announced its state-backed takeover of the lender. Within hours of the takeover news, dozens of bars of gold, each stamped with the name of the 167-year-old Credit Suisse, were up for sale on the country's most popular online marketplaces, Ricardo.ch and tutti.ch.

In addition, blue and red ski hats bearing the iconic 'CS' letters, which were trendy in the 1970s, were also being auctioned and attracting bids close to 200 Swiss francs (Rs 17,900).

Several other branded items related to the bank, including stamps, old letters, and sports bags, are also up for sale. With the future of the Credit Suisse brand still unknown, sellers are capitalizing on the opportunity to offer a piece of Swiss financial history to those looking to own a piece of the bank's legacy.

A 100g gold bar from the Credit Suisse is seen in a shop in Zurich, Switzerland

While Credit Suisse is anticipated to maintain its independent brand during the merger process, UBS will have the final say on whether to retain the distinct Credit Suisse identity. Given this uncertainty, buyers are eager to acquire memorabilia associated with the bank while it still bears the Credit Suisse name.

Interestingly, not just Credit Suisse merchandise, but corporate swag from recently failed Silicon Valley Bank, as well as merchandise linked to Lehman Brothers, which filed for bankruptcy at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, are also proving to be popular online. These items have become collectors' items, appealing to people who want to own a piece of financial history and a reminder of the ups and downs of the financial world.

