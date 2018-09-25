Govt says RBI needs to cut CRR to improve liquidity

A government official on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should consider lowering Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) in addition to buying government bonds to ensure adequate liquidity.

"The RBI has tools like OMO (Open Market Operations) to manage liquidity. Also a CRR cut would ensure immediate liquidity in the market," the government official said, adding that the focus should now be on ensuring adequate liquidity in the system and "not jamming" the credit flow.

Cash Reserve Ratio or CRR is the percentage of deposits that banks have to park with the RBI in cash. It currently stands at 4 per cent and the central bank has kept the CRR unchanged since September 2013.

In a rare move on Sunday, RBI, market regulator Sebi and country's largest lender, SBI, stepped in to reassure jittery markets.

"The Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India are closely monitoring recent developments in financial markets and are ready to take appropriate actions, if necessary," said statements released by RBI and SEBI on Sunday.

Assuring lending support to non-banking financial companies, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar had Sunday said there was no concern on liquidity of such firms, amid ongoing debt crisis in IL&FS Group.

Shares of housing finance companies had come under sudden heavy selling pressure as investors raised concerns over rising cost of borrowing for the companies amid crisis at IL&FS.

The RBI is scheduled to conduct OMO on September 27 by buying Rs 10,000 crore worth government bonds, thus releasing liquidity into the system.

Having lost 1,785.62 points in the last five trading sessions, the BSE Sensex rebounded 347 points Tuesday.

The 30-share index closed at 36,652.06, up by 347.04 points or 0.96 per cent in a volatile trade. It touched a high of 36,705.79 and a low of 36,064.10 in day trade.