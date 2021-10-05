HDFC Bank announces 10,000 offers under 'Festive Treats 3.0' campaign; check out full details

As the festival season draws near, HDFC Bank has announced over 10,000 offers on credit cards, loans, and EMIs as part of its Festive Treats 3.0 campaign. According to the bank, this year’s festive theme, Karo Har Dil Roshan, reflects the belief that even the smallest action can transform the lives of others.

Under its new campaign, the bank will reach out to people via its branches, ATMs, partnerships with stores or websites, and digital media campaigns, which have a hyper-local focus.

Few key benefits of these offers are:

Cashbacks and no-cost EMIs on premium mobile phones. Rs 6,000 cashback on iPhone 13.

Up to 22.5 per cent cashback and no-cost EMI on electronics & consumer goods such as washing machines and refrigerators.

Personal loan starting at 10.25 per cent, with instant disbursal in account.

Car loan starting at 7.50 per cent, with zero foreclosure charges.

Funding of up to 100 per cent on two-wheeler loans with a discount of 4 per cent on interest rates.

Zero processing fee and funding of up to 90 per cent on tractor loans.

50 per cent discount on processing fee on commercial vehicle loans.

Collateral free business loans up to Rs 75 lakh with a 50 per cent off on the processing fee.

HDFC Bank, which is India's biggest private lender, has partnered with over 10,000 merchants across over 100 locations to offer its customers special deals. Major partners are Apple, Amazon, Shoppers Stop, LG, Samsung, Sony, Titan, Central, Ajio, Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, Lifestyle. Other regional partners include Vijay Sales, Pothy’s, DigiOne, Chennai Silks, GRT Jewellers, PhoneWale, Sargam Electronics, Poorvika Mobiles, and Electronic Paradise.

Arvind Kapil, Group Head – Retail Assets, HDFC Bank, pointed out in a statement that this campaign is meant to “help the overall national economic good.” Similarly, Parag Rao, Group Head - Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking, and IT, HDFC Bank, argued that the range of offers given by the bank on credit cards will give a boost to domestic consumption.

HDFC Bank last week had announced that it issued a record 4 lakh credit cards after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) partially lifted restrictions it had earlier imposed on the private sector lender. The RBI in August lifted the partial ban on HDFC Bank allowing it to resume issuing credit cards. The embargo was enforced in December 2020, owing to multiple glitches in its internet and mobile banking systems over the past two years.

Meanwhile, the HDFC Bank stock is trading at Rs 1,594.95, up Rs 10.90, or 0.58 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.

