Here are all the bank holidays this week; check out list

There are as many as 21 days in October when banks – both public as well as private - will remain closed in certain states as it is a major holiday month with pan India level festivals like Dussehra, Durga Puja and Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The list of bank holidays in October this week are:

October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday) /Baravafat. Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut.

October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad. Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Shimla will remain shut.

October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

October 23 – 4th Saturday

October 24 – Sunday.

October 26 – Accession Day. Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed on October 26 for Accession Day.

October 31 - Sunday

Keeping this in mind, it would be advisable to plan out your next trip to the bank based on the list of holidays so as to avoid any confusion or hurdles at the bank.