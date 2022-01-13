Housing finance company, 8 NBFCs surrender certificates of registration to RBI

Eight Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and one housing finance company have surrendered their certificates of registration to RBI.

The Mumbai-based Indie Homefin Pvt Ltd has surrendered the Certificate of Registration (CoR) granted by the National Housing Bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has therefore cancelled the CoR, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The NBFCs that have surrendered the CoRs are Morgan Stanley India Securities Pvt Ltd, Sankalp Granites Pvt Ltd, Yardley Investment and Trading Company Pvt Ltd, Shirdi Credit and Finance Pvt Ltd, Mangalam Softwares Pvt Ltd, Dholadhar Investments Pvt Ltd, Goodwill Financial Services Pvt Ltd and West Bengal Industrial Development Corpn Ltd.

Following the cancellation of the CoR, Indie Homefin cannot transact the business of a housing finance institution nor of a non-banking financial institution.

The eight NBFCs too cannot carry out the business of non-banking financial institutions.