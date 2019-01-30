ICICI Bank Q3 profit down 3% at Rs 1,605 crore

Private sector lender ICICI Bank Wednesday reported 2.7 per cent decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,604.91 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The bank had registered Rs 1,650 crore net profit in the corresponding October-December quarter of 2017-18. The total income rose to Rs 20,163.25 crore during the quarter as compared to 16,832.22 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Bank said in a statement.