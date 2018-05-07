ICICI Bank Q4 earnings today, profit seen taking a hit

Private sector lender ICICI Bank's board will meet to announce its Q4 earnings today. The board meeting assumes significance amid allegations of conflict of interest against the lender's CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the ICICI-Videocon loan case. According to some reports, the meeting is likely to see some discussions on allegations of impropriety in the Rs 3,250-crore loan ICICI Bank gave to the Videocon Group in 2012.

Q4 earnings estimates

According to Bloomberg brokers consensus estimates, the bank is seen posting a 47.6% (year-on-year) YoY fall in net profit to Rs 1,061 crore in Q4 of FY18 compared to Rs 2,025 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 17. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit for the March quarter is seen falling 35.7% to Rs 1,650 crore.

According to a Reuters poll, the bank is seen posting 52.7% fall in net profit (year-on-year) to Rs 955.7 crore due to more than doubling in provisions for bad loans.

Net interest income in Q4 is seen falling marginally by about 2 percent to Rs 5,832 crore compared to Rs 5,962 crore a year ago, the poll said.

Brokerage firm Sharekhan sees net profit falling by 34.7 percent to Rs 1,322 crore in Q4 and a 5 percent rise in net interest income (NII).

Financial services firm Motilal Oswal expects the private lender to report a 32 percent fall in its Q4 net profit to Rs 1,380 crore led by elevated credit costs towards meeting their provision coverage ratio for the insolvency accounts, as well as high slippages from other stressed accounts.

Asset quality of the lender may worsen, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 9.8 percent during the quarter under review, from 7.89 percent a year ago and 7.82 percent in the previous quarter.

According to estimates by India Infoline, profit after tax in Q4 is seen falling 46% to Rs 887 crore on higher provisions. Net interest income is seen at Rs 5,849 crore, falling 1.9% on an year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, the stock of lender was trading 2.28% higher at 289.35 ahead of the Q4 earnings announcement.

The ICICI Bank- Videocon loan controversy



Of late, a series of allegations of impropriety in ICICI Bank extending loans to some companies and enjoying reciprocal benefits has hit the image of the lender.

It is alleged that family members Kochhar, including her husband Deepak Kochhar, got financial favours from the borrowers against the loans sanctioned by the bank. The issue is being investigated by multiple agencies including CBI and the Income Tax Department.

The enquiry was ordered after whistle-blower Arvind Gupta had alleged quid pro quo and favouritism in Rs 3250 crore loan to Videocon.

He alleged quid pro quo between Videocon Group and ICICI Bank's chief executive officer (CEO) as well as her family members with respect to extending a loan worth Rs 3,250 crore.

It was alleged that Videocon Group pumped money into NuPower Renewables, a firm owned by Deepak Kochhar, husband of Chanda Kochhar.

There are also allegations that NuPower got investments of Rs 325 crore from Mauritius-based Firstland Holdings, a company owned by Nishant Kanodia, son-in-law of Essar Group co-founder Ravi Ruia.