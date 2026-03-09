Indian bank staff in West Asia told to work from home or seek repatriation if needed: Sources

The government is monitoring the safety of banking personnel stationed in West Asia as the war with Iran escalates, sources told Business Today TV on Monday.

The authorities have begun reviewing the situation at public sector bank branches operating in Bahrain, Israel, and Dubai amid the deteriorating security environment in the region.

The State Bank of India's branch in Israel and Bank of Baroda branches in Bahrain and Dubai are currently under close watch.

Staff working at affected locations have been advised to shift to work-from-home arrangements wherever possible or opt for repatriation to India if they feel unsafe.

Officials said banking operations continue to function normally despite the tensions. However, sources acknowledged that some employees have expressed concerns about maintaining a physical presence at bank branches given the evolving security situation in parts of the region.

West Asia plunged into crisis after Israel and the US jointly struck Iran on February 28. Since then, Tehran has launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on multiple Gulf countries hosting U.S. assets. It has target UAE cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Bahrain's Manama, Qatar's Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, and others.

The assaults caused fires at landmarks such as Dubai's Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah hotels, airport damage, and injuries across the region, with Gulf defenses intercepting most projectiles but debris sparking blazes and casualties, including at least four deaths and over 100 wounded.

In Bahrain, Iran targeted at least two sites: an oil facility in Ma'amir, causing fire and damage, and a drone strike on Sitra Island.

