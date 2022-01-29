IndusInd Bank Q3 results: Net profit up 50% to Rs 1,242 cr; NII rises 11%

IndusInd Bank on Saturday reported a 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for October-December quarter at Rs 1,242 crore on the back of lower provisions. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit was higher by 8 per cent.

IndusInd Bank's provisions and contingencies declined 11 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,654 crore during the quarter.

The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 11 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,793 crore, while net interest margin contracted 2 basis points (bps) YoY and expanded by 3 bps QoQ to 4.10 per cent.

The private sector lender's deposits grew 19 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ to Rs 2.84 lakh crore, while advances rose 10 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ to Rs 2.28 lakh crore. The current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increased 24 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ to Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

On asset front, the gross non-performing assets stood at 2.48 per cent at the end of December 2021 quarter as against 2.77 per cent at the end of September quarter, while net non-performing assets were at 0.71 per cent as compared to 0.80 per cent as of September 30, 2021. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio stood at 137 per cent.

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit rose 36 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,161 crore.

Commenting on the results, the bank's MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia said that the economic impact of the third wave of pandemic has not been severe due to effective policy responses as well as ongoing vaccination program.

"The bank too, saw continued traction on operating performance metrics. Our loan book grew by 10 per cent YoY driven by healthy growth in most of the customer segments. Our deposits grew ahead of loans at 19 per cent YoY with current and savings account deposits growing 24 per cent YoY. Our net interest margins improved to 4.10 per cent supported by continued reduction in cost of deposits," Kathpalia said.

Saying that COVID-19 remains a risk to watch out for, he added that the implications of the recent wave on the bank's businesses have been limited.

Shares of the bank ended 1.72 per cent higher at Rs 903.55 on the BSE on Friday.

