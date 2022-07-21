Induslnd Bank partners with EazyDiner to launch credit card: Know benefits

Private lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday announced that it has partnered with EazyDiner to launch a co-branded credit card - EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Credit Card.

The new card will provide the cardholders with a complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership that will offer the customer a discount of up to 25 per cent at select restaurants. Moreover, this discount can be clubbed with an additional 25 per cent discount up to Rs 1,000 every time a customer pays on the EazyDiner app via PayEazy. The customers can also redeem the reward points instantly while paying the bill via PayEazy.

Additionally, the card offers a host of other lifestyle-led privileges such as a complimentary stay voucher, reward points that can be redeemed against hotel stays, meals, as well as two complimentary domestic lounge visits per quarter at airports across India.

Here are the benefits of the EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Credit Card:

-Complimentary 1-year EazyDiner Prime membership that offers a discount of up to 25 per cent at over 2,000 premium restaurants, and 2000 EazyPoints as a welcome bonus.

- An additional instant 25 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,000, over and above the restaurant discount, every time the bill is paid on the EazyDiner app.

-Earn 10 reward points on every Rs 100 spent on dining, entertainment and shopping.

-Instant reward points redemption for settling the bill on PayEazy.

-A complimentary premium alcoholic beverage for every diner on the table at over 200 select restaurants.

-A complimentary stay voucher worth Rs 5,000 at the award-winning, luxury hospitality brand - “The Postcard Hotel” across India, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

-3X EazyPoints which can be redeemed against hotel stays, meals, exclusive restaurant openings, and events across the country.

-Two complimentary domestic lounge visits per quarter at airports across India.

Speaking about the partnership, Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank said, "We are now delighted to collaborate with EazyDiner, to launch the EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Credit Card that aims to transform the dining experience. We believe this partnership will help the Bank expand our lifestyle-based offerings even further, helping our customers enjoy rewards & additional discounts.”

Kapil Chopra, founder, EazyDiner added, “We are sure that our customers will appreciate the great value in the EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Credit Card and enjoy our first ever card with unmatched benefits on their every meal at a partner restaurant.”

Shares of IndusInd Bank on Thursday traded 6.71 per cent higher at Rs 937.85 apiece during noon deals. The lender had on Wednesday reported 64.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,603 crore for the April-June quarter of 2022-2023. Its net interest income rose 15.8 per cent to Rs 4,125 crore as against Rs 3,563.7 crore in the same period last year.