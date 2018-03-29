Karnataka Bank falls prey to Gitanjali Gems web; reports fraud of over Rs 86 crore

The country's biggest banking scam has just expanded further. Karnataka Bank today reported a fraud totalling Rs 86.47 crore in loans extended to Mehul Choksi-promoted Gitanjali Gems. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are the key accused in the Rs 13,600 crore Punjab National Bank scam.

A court filing by the CBI earlier this month had reportedly pegged the total amount allegedly defrauded by the Gitanjali Group between 2013 and 2017 at about Rs 7,080 crore. With this latest development the figure moves closer to Rs 7,200 crore mark.

"The bank has reported a fraud to Reserve Bank of India amounting to Rs 86.47 crore in the fund-based working capital facilities extended to Gitanjali Gems on account of non-realization of exports bills and diversion of funds," Karnataka Bank claimed in a BSE filing late on Wednesday. It added that the loan was extended under consortium arrangements.

Over 30 private and state-run banks are being probed by investigative agencies, which as a consortium sanctioned working capital loans worth Rs 5,280 crore to the Gitanjali Group starting 2009.

However, Karnataka Bank denied having any letter of undertaking (LoU) exposure to Gitanjali Fraudulent LoUs were the main modus operandi in the PNB scam, and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley recently told the Parliament that a total 1,213 of these fake instruments were issued to Modi's companies between March 2011 and May 2017. That's over 16 fake LoUs a month over the course of six years. No wonder the RBI "decided to discontinue the practice of issuance of LoUs/ LoCs [letters of comfort] for trade credits for imports into India" in mid-March.