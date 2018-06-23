LIC seeks govt approval to buy controlling stake in IDBI Bank: Report

State-run Life Insurance Corporation of India has sought the government's approval to buy a controlling stake in IDBI Bank Ltd, Mint reported today. LIC, which currently has 10.8 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, wants to buy an additional 43 per cent stake for about Rs 10,500 crore. "The LIC board has already approved initiatives for taking controlling stake in taking over a bank. The specific proposal regarding acquisition of controlling stake in IDBI Bank shall be placed before the board after the approval of the government," the report quoted a source as saying.

On Friday, IDBI Bank's stock surged 6 per cent intra- day after it was reported that the government was planning to sell its 40-43 per cent stake to LIC. The stock closed nearly 2 per cent higher on BSE. The stake sale would fetch the government Rs 10,000- 11,000 crore, news agency NewsRise reported citing an official from the Finance Ministry. Currently, the government holds 81 per cent stake in IDBI Bank.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the government was considering merging at least four state-run banks as part of a larger consolidation plan - triggered by rising bad loans. IDBI Bank had also figured in that list. The troubled bank's gross NPA soared to 27.95 per cent of its loans at March 2018 compared to 21.25 per cent at the end of March 2017. IDBI Bank posted a net loss of Rs 5,662.76 crore in Q4 due to higher provisioning for non-performing assets.

Last year in May, IDBI Bank became the first lender to be put under a revised prompt corrective action (PCA) for its high non-performing assets and negative return on assets. The move came after the bank's NPAs shot up by 80 per cent to Rs 35,245 crore and it booked a loss of Rs 2,255 crore for the December quarter of FY 2016-17. Its return on assets also declined to (-) 2.32 per cent at the end of the third quarter of 2016-17.

The PCA framework is a mechanism to maintain sound financial health of the banks. It facilitates banks - in breach of risk thresholds for identified areas of monitoring such as capital and asset quality - to take corrective measures so that they are protected from going into financial crisis.

IDBI Bank's return on assets has been constantly falling during the last five fiscals. Return on assets ratio is a profitability ratio that measures the net income produced by total assets during a period by comparing net income to the average total assets. RoA measures how efficiently a company can manage its assets to produce profits during a period. The ratio is calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

Recently, IDBI Bank created a special department for managing bad loans and monitoring credit after it was put under watch by the RBI.