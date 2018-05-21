Nirav Modi effect! Moody's downgrades PNB over Rs 14,000 crore fraud

International credit rating agency Moody's has downgraded Punjab National Bank's rating in the wake of the multi-billion dollar fraud involving diamantaire Nirav Modi.







In a statement, the credit rating agency said: "Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the local and foreign currency deposit rating of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to Ba1/NP from Baa3/P-3." Ba1 refers to a non-investment grade and Baa3 is categorised as below investment grade.

"The ratings reflects the negative impact of the discovery of a number of fraudulent transactions on the banks standalone profile, particularly its capital position. The rating downgrade also reflects the weak internal controls and processes of the bank, given that the fraudulent transactions were undetected for a number of years," the statement said.

This year in February, the country's second largest public sector bank PNB disclosed that it had detected fraudulent and unauthorised transactions of worth Rs 11,390 crore - which later turned out to be Rs 14,000 crore scam - in one of its branches in Mumbai. The scam was committed by Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems chief Mehul Choksi in connivance with PNB officials.

With this move, Moody's has become the second rating agency to downgrade the PNB. Last month, Fitch Ratings on Wednesday downgraded the viability rating of scam-hit Punjab National Bank from BB to BB-. The move was based on similar concerns - negative impact on bank's financials.

Fitch in its observation said: "...losses related to the fraud will act as a drag on PNB's overall credit profile over the next year or two and will immediately increase the bank's non-performing loan ratio and credit costs."

Immediately after the PNB made the disclosure, Fitch Ratings and Moody's both had warned the bank of possible downgrade. In a statement then, it said: "Moody's Investors Service has today placed under review for downgrade Punjab National Bank's local and foreign currency deposit rating of Baa3/P-3 and foreign currency issuer rating Baa3."

Moody's had said that the review would focus on the timing and quantum of the financial impact of the fraudulent transactions, management actions taken to improve the capitalization profile of the bank, and any punitive actions taken by the regulator on the bank.

On Sunday, it was reported that markets regulator Sebi may consider penal action against Punjab National Bank and Gitanjali Gems after completion of its probe into suspected trading and disclosure related issues in Rs 14,000 crore banking scam.

Last week, Sebi had issued a warning letter to PNB for delaying disclosures to stock exchanges about the fraudulent transactions allegedly carried out by Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Group of companies.

In a recent interview to Reuters, PNB CEO Sunil Mehta informed that the bank has so far suspended 21 officials and more heads could roll once the internal probe is over.

(With inputs from PTI)