Nirav Modi hires US citizen as director of 3 companies in UK, Hong Kong

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's companies in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong have replaced their directors with an American citizen, raising doubt over Modi's 'secret strategy' at a time the Indian government is in talks to the Hong Kong authorities over the diamond merchant's provisional arrest.

According to a report in India Today TV, at least three companies owned by Nirav Modi have undergone a major revamp, and all three directors of these companies have been replaced with Anthony Allicock, a New Jersey resident. The market regulators in these respective countries have also been informed about the change in the leadership.

The changes happened last month. However, both the UK and Hong Kong authorities were informed on different dates - the UK's Company House was informed on March 20, while the authorities in Hong Kong on March 29.

When India Today TV visited Allicock's house in New Jersey, USA, the occupant at his house declined to tell where Allicock was.

Nirav Modi's business in the UK is handled by Nirav Modi Ltd, while its Hong Kong operations come under Firestar Diamond Ltd and Nirav Modi Ltd. All three companies are controlled by Firestar Holdings, which in turn is controlled by Firestar International Ltd. Nirav Modi has a majority shareholder in all these companies.

UK-based Nirav Modi Ltd had three directors -- Angelina Nguyen, Mihir Bhassali and Ajay Gandhi. Nguyen was also the director of Hong Kong-based Nirav Modi Ltd and India's Firestar International. Bhansali heads Nirav Modi's US-based company Firestar Inc, while Gandhi is the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

While Nguyen resigned on March 5, both Bhansali and Gandhi resigned from the UK-based company on March 9. Allicock has also replaced Hong Kong-based Firestar Diamond director Bankim Mehta, and will also head Hong Kong-based Nirav Modi Ltd.

As of now there's no clarity on the change of shareholder status, if any. It is worth mentioning that US based Firestar Diamond Inc has already filed for bankruptcy. The sale hearing will he held on April 15 in New York, while the auction will take place on May 3.

Meanwhile, China has said that Hong Kong, which is a Special Administrative Region (SAR) within China, can consider India's request to arrest the PNB fraud accused based on local laws and mutual judicial assistance agreements between Hong Kong and India. With China giving its go-ahead, the arrest of diamond merchant who defrauded the Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore could well be a matter of time.

