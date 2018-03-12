PNB scam fallout: RBI starts probe into LoUs of all public sector banks

Jolted by the magnitude of the Rs 12,600 crore PNB scam, the RBI has now asked all banks to provide it with details of the letters of undertaking (LoUs), a form of credit guarantee, issued by them to business entities in recent years.

The bank regulator has stepped up its scrutiny of banks in the wake of criticism by the finance ministry that regulators and auditors had not kept an adequate watch on the LoUs issued by PNB which had enabled rogue jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi to swindle the bank of Rs 12,600 crore.

The RBI wrote to all banks a week ago asking for details of the LoUs they had written, including the amounts outstanding, and whether the banks had pre-approved credit limits or kept enough cash on margin before issuing the guarantees, a senior SBI official confirmed.

One of the sources said the regulator had asked for details of LoUs issued as far back 2011, while another said the deadline for banks to respond was earlier this week. The RBI will be scanning bank books to check whether there is any discrepancy that is being deliberately kept under wraps.

Importers use LoUs issued by their local bank to raise cheaper foreign currency loans overseas to fund purchases.

In the case of PNB, bank employees who have been accused of pulling off the fraud in connivance with companies controlled by Modi and Choksi, allegedly issued LoUs on behalf of the jeweller groups without any pre-approved limit or margin.

PNB has also claimed the employees intentionally did not enter the LoUs in the bank's core accounting system to prevent the alleged fraud from being detected.

In sweeping changes to bank protocols after the fraud, the RBI had asked banks to comply within strict deadlines on more than two dozen checkpoints, most notably to connect the SWIFT interbank messaging system with their core banking software by April 30.

Previous RBI letters had warned banks as early as in 2016 on technical loopholes that it said could expose the lenders to a heightened risk of fraud, but there was no indication of any fix on most counts.

A senior PNB executive said the bank found "procedural lapses involving paperwork" after scanning all its 250 branches that deal with foreign exchange, but added he did not expect its total exposure to the fraud to rise further.

A bank official said the RBI was focusing on trade finance in particular as most of the big banking frauds which were unearthed in the recent past, including the one perpetuated by diamantaire Nirav Modi and his associates, pertain to trade finance. Also, many of the cases of willful default are linked to trade finance.

Soon after the Nirav Modi case came to light, the CBI registered a case against a Delhi-based diamond jewellery exporter Dwarka Das Seth International for an alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of Rs 389.85 crore towards Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC).

Dwarka Das Seth International availed various credit facilities from OBC between 2007-12. Also, in the Bank of Baroda fraud case of 2015, two Delhi-based businessmen cheated it of Rs 6,000 crore by using the trade finance mechanism.

Investigations in the Bank of Baroda fraud case also revealed major irregularities relating to trade finance as several forex transactions were done mainly via advance remittances for import, through newly-opened current accounts. Heavy cash transactions - sometimes four or five times a day - were also noticed.