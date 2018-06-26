PNB official Gokulnath Shetty issued 13,000 deals of Rs 1 crore beyond authorised limit of Rs 25 lakh: Probe

An internal enquiry conducted by Punjab National Bank in the multi-crore Nirav Modi fraud has further exposed the loopholes in the system of the second largest state-run bank. The PNB's internal probe has revealed that its former official Gokulnath Shetty cleared over 13,000 transactions of Rs 1 crore which was well beyond his authorised limit of Rs 25 lakh. Shetty's name had first cropped up when the PNB in February announced that it had detected fraudulent transactions at its Brady House Branch in Mumbai. In its complaint to the CBI, the PNB had named retired Deputy Manager Gokulnath Shetty, who was posted at the bank's foreign exchange department in Mumbai since March 31, 2010.

According to a report in the Times of India, the four-member probe team found that Shetty sent at least 35 emails to the PNB's treasury division at its Delhi headquarters "outside" normal working hours - from 8 pm to 9.30 am. At least 22 of these emails were sent by Shetty using his personal email ID. "There is one feature common in all these emails as it involves very high- value transactions of accounts of Nirav Modi group only - Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Exports," the report added. The report suggests that if officials had paid attention to these details, the fraud could have been avoided.

This year in February, the PNB discovered that some officials at its Brady House branch in Mumbai repeatedly issued fraudulent Letters of Undertaking or LoU worth Rs 6,498 crore to Nirav Modi's companies without following the prescribed banking process. A LoU is a guarantee by the issuing bank to the receiving bank and the companies that it would undertake to pay a certain amount of money on a specific date. Using those guarantees, companies controlled by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi received credit from banks overseas to fraudulently fund their businesses

According to the report, Shetty was also the maker and checker of entries in 2017. The report suggests that If someone else had cleared the transactions, the bank might have detected the irregularity while clearing the transactions. It further said that one of the reasons the fraud could not be detected for seven years was lapses within some of the bank's critical areas at its New Delhi headquarters. "There was enough evidence to suggest failures. It was observed that blatant system violations/unethical practices/dereliction of responsibilities led bank to such a catastrophe," the report said.

Another reason why Gokulnath succeeded in keeping the scam under the wraps for so long is that he issued the credit guarantees by using a messaging system without recording the transactions in the bank's core banking software - something he was supposed to do since the two systems were not integrated. Within days of scam coming to light, the investigating agencies arrested the retired officer who later confessed that he issued the first LoU to Nirav Modi in 2010 and since then all the credits worth over Rs 13,000 crore were issued by him.

In a written reply to the House, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley recently said that the PNB had issued as many as 1,590 LoUs fraudulently for the group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi since March 2011.