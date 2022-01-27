PNB Q3 results: Net profit doubles to Rs 1,127 cr, NII falls 6.1%

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December, 2021. The state-owned bank had earned a net profit of Rs 506.03 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender's net interest income (NII) decline 6.1 per cent to Rs 7,803 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 8,313 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

However, total income during October-December 2021 declined to Rs 22,026.02 crore as against Rs 23,298.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of PNB closed 4.31% higher at Rs 41.10 apiece on BSE today.

