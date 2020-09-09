Public sector bank services at doorstep; govt rolls out new banking features

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated doorstep banking services by public sector banks (PSBs). Banks aim to provide convenience to their customers and at their doorstep through call centre services, web portal and mobile app. Customers would also be able to track their service requests through these channels.

Customers would be able to avail non-financial services including pick up of cheque, demand draft, pay order, new cheque book requisition slip, 15G/15H forms, IT/GST challan, request for account statement, delivery of non-personalised cheque book, demand draft, pay order, delivery of term deposit receipt, acknowledgement, delivery of TDS/Form 16 certificate issuance, delivery of prepaid instrument, gift card etc.

Financial services would be made available from October. Bank customers would be able to avail these services at nominal charges.

Doorstep banking services were inaugurated at a virtual event that was also attended by the Secretary of Department of Financial Services Debasish Panda and Chairman of IBA Rajnish Kumar.

The services would be rendered by doorstep banking agents appointed by select service providers from across 100 centres.

"PSBs have adopted tech-enabled, smart banking in all areas, setting up retail and MSME Loan Management Systems for reduced loan turnaround time and PSBloansin59minutes.com and TReDS for digital lending. PSBs have instituted real-time visibility to retail and MSME customers on the status of their loans. Most branch-based services are now accessible from home and mobile, including in local languages," said the Finance Ministry.

The ministry also said that there are nearly 4 crore active customers on mobile and internet banking. There have been 140 per cent increase in financial transactions through mobile and internet banking and almost 50 per cent increase in transactions through digital channels. PSBs have issued RuPay credit cards to nearly 23 crore basic savings account customers, the ministry said.

Also read: How banks will restructure your home and auto loans

Also read: Banks catalysts for economic revival, should focus on welfare: Nirmala Sitharaman