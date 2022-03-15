Punjab National Bank reports fraud of over Rs 2,000 crore in NPA account

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported a borrowal fraud of Rs 2,060.14 crore in a non-performing asset (NPA) account.

The fraud was reported in NPA account of IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd. at Extra Large Corporate Branch at Delhi, the bank said in an exchange filing.

"A fraud of Rs 2,060.14 crore is being reported by Bank to RBI in the accounts of the company," the filing said, adding that the bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 824.06 crore as per the prescribed prudential norms.

