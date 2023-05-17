RBI allows SBI Funds Management to buy up to 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFML) to buy up to 9.99 per cent stake in HDFC Bank, the private sector lender informed on Wednesday. It said the central bank has advised the SBIFM to acquire the stake within six months i.e. by November 15, 2023. "Further, SBIFML must ensure that the aggregate holding in the Bank remains below 10 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the Bank at all times," the bank said in an exchange filing.

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, said the RBI in a letter dated May 16, 2023 addressed to SBIFML accorded its approval to SBIFML for acquiring up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of HDFC Bank. The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by SBIFML to RBI, it said.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank, according to stock exchange filings by the firms. Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 25 shares held.

"This is a merger of equals," said Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC Ltd. "We believe that the housing finance business is poised to grow in leaps and bounds due to the implementation of RERA, infrastructure status to the housing sector, and government initiatives like affordable housing for all, amongst others."

HDFC Vice-Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry said that this merger will make HDFC Bank a large lender even by global standards. "It will make more room for FII holding in HDFC Bank." The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24.

The proposed transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base. Till last month, HDFC had total assets of Rs 6.23 lakh crore, while HDFC Bank had assets worth Rs 19.38 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank has a large customer base of 6.8 crore and a well-diversified low-cost funding base for growing the long-tenor loan book. "A combination of the Corporation and HDFC Bank is entirely complementary to, and enhances the value proposition of HDFC Bank," HDFC said. "HDFC Bank would benefit from a larger balance sheet and net worth, which would allow underwriting of larger ticket loans and also enable a greater flow of credit into the Indian economy."

(With inputs from PTI)