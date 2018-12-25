RBI announces OMO bond purchase of Rs 15,000 crore on December 27

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced an open market operations (OMO) bond purchase of Rs 15,000 crore on December 27.

"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the RBI has decided to conduct purchase of the government securities under OMO for an aggregate amount of Rs 15,000 crore on December 27, 2018," the central bank said in a press release.

The OMO will be conducted through multi-security auction using the multiple price method, the RBI said.

This is the fourth OMO bond purchase announced by the RBI since the bi-monthly policy statement on December 5, 2018. The central bank had kept the repo rate -- at which it lends to banks -- at 6.50 per cent in the MPC review held between December 3-5.

The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and payment to successful participants will be made during banking hours on December 28.

On December 18, the apex bank had announced to scale up the amount of liquidity infusion by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore in December after a review of the evolving liquidity conditions. Earlier, the central bank had announced to infuse liquidity amounting to Rs 40,000 crore during December.

The central bank had said the liquidity conditions will be monitored and depending on the assessment, the RBI may consider similar quantum of OMO purchases until end of March 2019. "The exact calibration of the quantum of OMO would depend on sustained changes in the behaviour of currency in circulation, the magnitude of sterilisation operations for RBI's forex operations and other relevant factors," it added.

The RBI has also decided to conduct purchase of government securities under OMO for Rs 50,000 crore in the month of January 2019. The operations will be conducted through five auctions of Rs 10,000 each.

