RBI appoints Ajay Kumar as Executive Director

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajay Kumar as Executive Director (ED). His appointment as Executive Director came into effect from August 20. Before his appointment as the Executive Director, Kumar was at the helm of affairs at the New Delhi Regional Office of the bank as Regional Director.

Kumar will look after Department of Currency Management, Foreign Exchange Department and Premises Department as Executive Director. Ajay Kumar has over three decades of experience with the central bank.

“Shri Kumar has, over a span of three decades, served in foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank,” the central bank noted in its release on the same.

He commands expertise in areas like foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion and currency management among others. He has a Masters degree in Economics from Patna University, MS in Banking from ICFAI and Certified Bank Manager from Institute of Bank Management and Research, Hyderabad.

Apart from these courses, he has also undertaken the Executive Management Programme from Kellogg School of Management, Chicago and has other professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB) under his belt.

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ three-year term is also about to end in December 2021. He had succeeded Urjit Patel who quit the post abruptly back in 2018.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

