RBI appoints S Somanath, reappoints Anand Mahindra to its board

It said in a separate statement that Anand Mahindra has also been appointed as part-time, non-official director to the board for a period of four years with effect from August 20.

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Currently, the board has a strength of 11 members including Governor Sanjay Malhotra, deputy governors Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta, Shirish Chandra Murmu, and Rohit Jain, along with the newly appointed Anand Mahindra and S Somanath with former Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General - Government Accounts Revathy Iyer, Director General at think tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, Anuradha Thakur and former secretary Sanjay Lohiya.

RBI BOARD

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The apex bank’s affairs are governed by this central board of directors, appointed by the government, in keeping with the RBI Act. These members are appointed or nominated for a period of four years.

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The board includes the official directors that include the governor and not more than four deputy governors, as well as non-official directors that include individuals nominated by the government from various fields and two government officials, or others from local boards.

