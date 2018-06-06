RBI gives its nod to IDFC Bank-Capital First merger

The Reserve Bank of India, on Monday, gave its approval for the merger of Capital First Limited, Capital First Home Finance Limited and Capital First Securities Limited with IDFC Bank. The merger had been announced in January and was awaiting necessary regulatory approvals.

In a regulatory filing today, IDFC Bank disclosed that the apex bank "conveyed its 'No Objection' for the voluntary amalgamation", subject to compliance with the terms and conditions specified therein. The share swap ratio for the merger is fixed at 139:10, which means that IDFC Bank will issue 139 shares for every 10 shares of Capital First. However, the bank added that the merger is still "subject to the receipt of approval from the respective shareholders and creditors of the companies, the National Company Law Tribunal, and other statutory and regulatory approvals".

According to BloombergQuint, the merger will create a lender with a portfolio diversified across large corporate lending, small and medium enterprise loans and retail credit. V. Vaidyanathan, chairman and managing director of Capital First - who will take over as the CEO of the combined entity while IDFC Bank's CEO Rajiv Lall will transition to chairman - told the news company that the bank will have a 38 per cent stake in the merged entity as per their arrangement. "IDFC Ltd. will have to buy close to 2 per cent, either through market operations or any other route. We're not raising any fresh equity so I guess they'll have to buy," he added.

Post this merger, the Warburg Pincus-backed non-banking financial company and IDFC Bank will create a combined entity enjoying assets under management (AUM) of Rs 88,000 crore. In addition, it will boast a distribution network comprising 194 branches, 353 dedicated banking correspondent outlets, over 9,100 micro ATM points, and will serve more than 5 million customers.

Following news of the central bank's approval, the share price of IDFC Bank today surged 7.32 per cent to end at Rs 41.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it had jumped as high as 8.49 per cent to hit Rs 41.50. On the NSE, too, the bank's shares surged 7 per cent to close at Rs 41.05. Similarly, shares of Capital First soared 5.32 per cent to close at Rs 561.35 on the BSE.

With PTI inputs