RBI imposes Rs 2.27-cr penalty on RBL Bank for non-compliance with rules on recovery agents

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it fined RBL Bank Ltd Rs 2.27 crore for not complying with certain directives on loan recovery agents.

The RBI noticed "deficiencies in regulatory compliance" after it examined complaints received against the Mumbai-based lender's recovery agents during the financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22, the central bank said in a statement.

RBI said RBL failed to ensure that the loan recovery agents it engaged during those periods did not resort to intimidation or harassment and that it did not ensure police verification of the agents before employing them.

Last year, the RBI issued a circular advising the financial institutions it regulated to "strictly ensure that they or their agents did not resort to intimidation or harassment of any kind", and that any violation would be "viewed seriously".

"This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance observed relating to the period FY 2018-19 to FY 2021-22 and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," said RBI in a statement.

