RBI launches UPI '123PAY' for feature phones: All you need to know

In a bid to boost digitisation and enhance safe online transactions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday launched a new unique payments interface (UPI) for features phones, which, he said, will allow India's 40 crore feature phone users to access the payment service.

Terming the UPI platform '123PAY', Governor Das also launched a helpline for digital payments, 'DigiSaathi' in a special RBI event. He said that 'excluded people' from lower rung of society, especially in rural areas, will now be able to access UPI services.

With the launch of this new UPI for feature phones, Das added that it will help National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, reach its goal of processing a billion transactions a day.

UPI 123Pay will also help RBI reach its objective of a less-cash economy, Das added, saying that more limited payment options will be available to feature phone users.

UPI has emerged as a popular mode of payment through smartphones. The number of digital transactions has grown over five times and large part of this limited to those who hold smart phones, Das said.

In December, Das had announced the launch of digital payment systems for feature phones.

"These products, coupled with other complementary solutions, will facilitate UPI-based digital payment solutions on feature phones to promote wider digitisation. It is proposed to launch a UPI-based payment product for feature phone users. Further details will be announced shortly," RBI Governor had said.

Moreover, in January, India's cashless retail transactions on UPI platform were worth Rs 8.27 lakh crore in February, slightly lower than the amount recorded in the previous month, data from NPCI had shown.

There was a total of 452 crore (4.52 billion) transactions in February 2022.

On the other hand, instant money transfer through 24x7 IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) fell to Rs 3.84 lakh crore in February as against Rs 3.87 lakh crore in January. During the same period, the number of such transactions stood at 42 crore (420.93 million) as against 44 crore (440.17 million), as per the data.