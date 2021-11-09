RBI lifts business restrictions imposed on Diners Club

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday lifted the restrictions imposed on Diners Club International Ltd on onboarding fresh domestic customers.

The central bank had in April barred Diners Club from onboarding new domestic credit card customers from May 1 for violating the central bank's norms on storage of payment systems data.

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed...on on-boarding of fresh domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the RBI said in a release.

(More details to follow)