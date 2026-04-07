RBI MPC meet April 2026: Date, Time, what to expect and live details

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to reveal the outcomes of its first meeting for the financial year 2026-27 on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the six-member panel of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will assess key issues, including interest rates, the inflation trajectory, and the growth outlook.

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What’s expected?

As per reports by Moneycontrol, economists widely believe that the RBI will keep the repo rate at 5.25% during this meeting. While there is no expectation of a rate change, the focus will be on the RBI’s outlook on inflation and growth amid rising global risks.

The ongoing crisis in West Asia, which has pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel, is causing inflation concerns in India. Economists are also worried about the rupee's weakness, which could increase import costs, further adding to inflation pressures.

Key focus areas: Inflation and growth

Though retail inflation is close to the RBI's target of 4%, higher oil prices and global tensions may force the RBI to revise its inflation forecast.

The rupee has weakened, adding to inflation pressures. If oil prices stay high, inflation could go up by 0.60% for every $10 increase in crude oil prices. The RBI will likely adjust its growth and inflation forecasts for FY27 based on these changes.

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What’s driving these changes?

The global situation, especially the conflict in West Asia, is pushing up crude oil prices, which has a direct impact on inflation. Also, the rupee has fallen over 4% recently, adding pressure on prices of imported goods. These developments are likely to influence the RBI’s policy stance.

What’s happened in the Past Year?

The RBI's past decisions show the bank has been cautious, adjusting rates based on economic needs:

Feb 2025 – 25 bps rate cut, neutral stance

Apr 2025 – 25 bps rate cut, neutral stance

Jun 2025 – 50 bps rate cut, neutral stance

Dec 2025 – 25 bps rate cut, neutral stance

Where to Watch the Announcement?

The policy announcement will be streamed live on the RBI’s YouTube channel, and you can follow updates on official RBI social media handles.