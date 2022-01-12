RBI Ombudsman scheme: Chandigarh got maximum complaints, Kanpur at 2nd spot

The Chandigarh office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Ombudsman Scheme received the highest banking-related complaints, followed by Kanpur for the nine-month period of July-March 2020-21. Most of the complaints from customers were related to ATM and debit cards, mobile and online banking, and credit cards.

The RBI on Wednesday released its annual Ombudsman report for the nine-month period from July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 as the financial year has been changed to April-March from July 2020 onwards.

The entire country is currently served by some two dozen offices of the RBI's Ombudsman scheme.

According to RBI, the number of complaints received during the period were lower at 3.03 lakh due to transition to a new financial year (nine-months only) as against 3.30 lakh received during the old accounting year of July 2019 to June 2020. However, on an annualised basis, the volume of complaints received increased by 22.27 per cent.

The two big cities of New Delhi and Mumbai are divided into multiple centres. While New Delhi-I received 18,767 complaints, New Delhi-II got 16,057 complaints, and New Delhi-III collected 8,416 complaints. Similarly, Mumbai-I received 18,629 complaints and Mumbai-II got 15,215 complaints.

The RBI claimed that the disposal rate has improved significantly from 92.36 per cent during the 12-month period of July 2019-June 2020 to 96.67 per cent during the July-March 2020-21 period, a five-year high.

"This was despite the volume of complaints handled being higher than the previous year on an annualised basis, and the human resources remaining the same, which can be attributed to end-to-end digitisation of complaint processing in the compliant management system (CMS)," RBI said.

