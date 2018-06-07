RBI hikes key policy rates: Home, car loans to turn costlier

The RBI on Wednesday raised its key policy rate for the first time in over four years to rein in inflation, a move which will translate into higher EMIs for home and car loans and make it costlier for business enterprises to borrow for increased investment.

With all its members voting for the increasing, the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised markets by raising the repo rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent but kept its policy stance as neutral.

The repo rate is the interest that the RBI charges for short term loans to banks. The reverse repo rate at which the RBI borrows from banks, was also raised by 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent.

The committee "felt that there was enough uncertainty for us to keep to the neutral stance and yet respond to the risks to the inflation target that have emerged in recent months," RBI Governor Urjit Patel told journalists.

Inflation worries have risen due to a steep spike in global oil prices and a weakening rupee, plus a potential rise in consumer spending as India's economy expanded at a robust 7.7 per cent pace in the January-March quarter.

However, increasing interest rates to control inflation tends to dampen economic growth as consumer spending declines and corporate investments slow down. This in turn leads to fewer jobs for youngsters graduating from engineering colleges and various universities.

The RBI on Wednesday raised its inflation projection for the second-half of fiscal 2018-19, which ends in March 2019, to 4.7 per cent from the 4.4 per cent seen earlier.

Anticipating an increase in interest rate, several banks including SBI, ICICI and Bank of Baroda had in last one week raised lending rates by up to 0.1 per cent making loans costlier for borrowers.

Crude oil prices have been volatile recently and this imparts considerable uncertainty to the inflation outlook both on the upside and the downside, the RBI said. Since the last MPC meeting in early April, the price of Indian basket of crude surged from $66 a barrel to $74.

This is the first increase in interest rate since January 28, 2014 when rates were hiked by a similar amount to 8 per cent. In the subsequent years, the RBI cut interest rate on six occasions.

Yes Bank chief Rana Kapoor said, "The 0.25% RBI rate hike reflects adherence to the medium term inflation target of 4 per cent."

CEILING FOR CHEAP HOME LOANS RAISED