RBI to resume licensing urban cooperative banks after 22-year pause

The Reserve Bank of India will resume the licensing of urban cooperative banks after a pause of more than two decades. Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that they will also have a comprehensive review of the credit monitoring arrangement for rural cooperative banks.
Announcing the measures at the Monetary Committee Policy decision address, the Governor said, “I propose two measures to further strengthen the cooperative sector: One, on the basis of the feedback received on the discussion paper on licensing of UCBs, we are issuing draft guidelines for resuming licensing of UCBs; and Two, in light of the experience gained and the developments since 2008 when the Credit Monitoring Arrangement for Rural Cooperative Banks was last revised, we are issuing draft directions after undertaking a comprehensive review of the arrangement.”