RBL Bank MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja goes on leave with immediate effect

RBL Bank on Saturday said its board has approved the request of its MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

The bank's board has appointed Rajeev Ahuja, currently Executive Director, as the interim MD and CEO with immediate effect.

"The board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today i.e December 25, 2021 accepted the request of Mr Vishwavir Ahuja to proceed on leave with immediate effect," RBL Bank said in an exchange filing.

Rajeev Ahuja's appointment will be subject to regulatory and other approvals, the filing said, adding that the other terms and conditions of his appointment, such as remuneration, would remain unchanged.

Vishwavir Ahuja joined RBL Bank in 2010. Prior to that, he was the MD and CEO of Bank of America, India from 2001 to 2009.

Earlier today, the bank had also informed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed its chief general manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on its board.

Dayal's appointment is for a period of two years, starting from December 24, till December 23, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Dayal is a career central banker who has worked with RBI in various capacities for 25 years. He has held several positions in RBI's various offices, including central office at Mumbai in Monetary Policy Department and Department of Banking Supervision as well as regional offices at Bangalore, New Delhi and Lucknow in the departments of banking supervision, information technology, among others.

Currently, as the chief general manager, Dayal is in charge of the Department of Communication at RBI.

