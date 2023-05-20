'Retail depositors' interest should not be compromised': SBI Chairman on liquidity management

In an exclusive conversation with Siddharth Zarabi from Business Today, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara shed light on the bank's approach to maintaining the satisfaction of retail depositors while effectively managing liquidity. Khara highlighted the importance of balancing capital and deposits as separate entities, each playing a crucial role in the bank's operations.

Addressing the bank's performance and liquidity, Zarabi questioned Khara about the significant liquidity at SBI and the possibility of raising additional capital in the near future. Khara clarified that capital and deposits are distinct components within the bank's balance sheet. Capital acts as a lever that supports the growth of the balance sheet, while deposits are essential for liquidity.

Khara assured that SBI had access to a Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) of around 4 trillion, which can be utilised to support loan book growth. However, he emphasised that the bank is mindful of the importance of deposits as a franchise and the need to protect the interests of retail depositors. Consequently, SBI had increased deposit interest rates in certain pockets during the previous financial year to ensure that depositors' interests were not compromised.

"The retail depositors' interest should not be compromised. That is something which we believe in and that is one of the reasons why even in the last financial year also when we have supported the growth in the loan book we have still increased our deposit interest rate in some pockets. we should take care of their expectations as well,” Khara said.

Khara acknowledged the bank's commitment to taking care of depositors' expectations while being mindful of overall costs. In the previous year, SBI raised deposit rates by a modest 16 basis points, effectively balancing the need for liquidity and optimising earning potential.

Earlier this week, SBI announced its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 16,694 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23. This reflects an impressive 83 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Watch the full interview