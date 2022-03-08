SBI appoints ex-Ujjivan Small Finance Bank CEO Nitin Chugh as Deputy MD

India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Nitin Chugh as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and Head of Digital Banking.

In this role Nitin would be responsible for driving growth of customer acquisition through digital channels, along with defining and implementing digital strategies, SBI said in a statement.

Nitin Chugh is a seasoned banker and a digital banking expert with an experience of nearly 3 decades. Prior to joining SBI he was serving Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as MD & CEO. He also had a long and impactful stint of 18 years at HDFC Bank where he managed several leadership roles in retail banking.

Apart from a Postgraduate degree in Management, Nitin holds a B.Tech degree in Electrical and Computer Science from NIT, Kurukshetra.

Chugh, who joined Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in 2019, quit the bank in September last year citing personal reasons.

Earlier, the lender had hired Chief Finance Officer (CFO) from the private sector.