scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
SBI board approves exploring of possibilities to offload 6% in SBI Funds through IPO

Feedback

SBI board approves exploring of possibilities to offload 6% in SBI Funds through IPO

This will be subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

SBI may offload 6% in SBI Funds through IPO SBI may offload 6% in SBI Funds through IPO

State Bank of India board has approved the exploration of possibilities to offload 6 per cent stake of the lender in SBI Funds Management Private Limited through IPO. This will be subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we advise that the Executive Committee of Central Board of the Bank has accorded approval for exploring possibilities to offload 6% stake of the Bank in SBI Funds Management Private Limited through IPO route, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals,” stated the lender in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

(More details to follow)
                
            
        

 

Videos