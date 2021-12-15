SBI board approves exploring of possibilities to offload 6% in SBI Funds through IPO

State Bank of India board has approved the exploration of possibilities to offload 6 per cent stake of the lender in SBI Funds Management Private Limited through IPO. This will be subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we advise that the Executive Committee of Central Board of the Bank has accorded approval for exploring possibilities to offload 6% stake of the Bank in SBI Funds Management Private Limited through IPO route, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals,” stated the lender in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

(More details to follow)





