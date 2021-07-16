SBI online services, YONO, net banking, UPI to be down for 2.5 hrs today

The State Bank of India (SBI) in a tweet informed its customers of a down period for its banking services. The bank mentioned that the temporary shutdown of its services is due to maintenance work. Customers were notified that the services will be down between 22:45 hours on July 16 and 01:15 hours on July 17. During these 150 minutes downtime, services like internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI transactions will be inaccessible to customers.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience," said the SBI in a tweet. The SBI notice read: "We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 16.07.2021 and 01:15 hrs on 17.07.2021 (150 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."

Even though the banking services mentioned by the bank will not be available for approximately 150 minutes, it will take place only after busy banking hours. A similar maintenance activity was conducted by the bank earlier in July and May. On July 10th the bank closed the services for 90 minutes at 22:45 hours, which ended on July 11 at 00:15 hours. The same services were made unavailable during this time period. According to the notice released on Twitter, the bank said: "We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 10.07.2021 and 00:15 hrs on 11.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking/ YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."

In a different instance, SBI's internet banking, YONO and YONO Lite were down from May 22 to May 23 as RBI was upgrading National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) systems.

