SBI recruitment 2018: Last day to apply for 39 deputy manager posts, check details

The last day to submit job applications for 39 positions of Deputy Manager-Internal Audit (Specialist Cadre officers) at State Bank of India (SBI) is today. The applications and application fee have to be submitted at SBI's official website sbi.co.in to complete the registration process.

The entire process will be online, meaning that the applicants do not need to send physical copies of any document to the bank. SBI too will send the admit cards and contract letters to the candidates via e-mail only. The admit cards for the online test will be dispatched on January 5, 2019 and the test will be held on January 27, 2019.

Admission to the online test will be on provisional basis. Candidates will be required to get their documents verified once they reach the Interview/Group Discussion stage. Selected candidates will undergo institutional and on-job training for not more than 12 months. They will be given independent assignment of branch/office audit after completing their training.

Candidates selected as Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) will be eligible for promotion based on the promotions policy for specialist officers of the SBI within the Audit Department based on Career Development Scheme of the bank.

Below are the details for SBI Recruitment 2018:

Vacancies: Deputy Manager-Internal Audit (Specialist Cadre officers), 39 posts

Eligibility criteria: The applicant must be a qualified Chartered Accountant with a degree from the ICAI.

Age limit: The applicants must fall under the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.

Important dates for SBI Recruitment 2018

Online application starts: December 4, 2018

Online application ends: December 28, 2018

Admit card release date: January 5, 2018

Examination date: January 27, 2018

Application fees for SBI Recruitment 2018

For General category applicants: Rs 600

For SC/ST category applicants: Rs 100

How to apply for SBI Recruitment 2018

a. Log on to the official SBI website- www.sbi.co.in/careers

b. Complete the registration process.

c. Pay the application fees online.

d. Scan and upload your photograph and signature.

