SBI recruitment 2018: New vacancies announced for these 39 posts, check details

The State Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for the 39 positions of Deputy Manager-Internal Audit (Specialist Cadre officers). The application process will continue till December 28 and can be completed online at SBI's official website sbi.co.in. The process for registration will be completed only after the application fee is submitted online on or before the last date.

Admission to the online test will be on provisional basis. Candidates will be required to get their documents verified once they reach the Interview/Group Discussion stage. Selected candidates will undergo institutional and on-job training for not more than 12 months. They will be given independent assignment of branch/office audit after completing their training.

Candidates selected as Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) will be eligible for promotion based on the promotions policy for specialist officers of the SBI within the Audit Department based on Career Development Scheme of the bank.

The entire process will be online, which means that applicants do not need to send any hard copy of their documents to SBI. The bank will also send admit cards and call letter via e-mail only.

ALSO READ: PSU banks fined customers over Rs 10,000 crore in three and a half years

Below are the details for SBI Recruitment 2018:

Vacancies: Deputy Manager-Internal Audit (Specialist Cadre officers), 39 posts

Eligibility criteria: The applicant must be a qualified Chartered Accountant with a degree from the ICAI.

Age limit: The applicants must fall under the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.

Important dates for SBI Recruitment 2018

Online application starts: December 4, 2018

Online application ends: December 28, 2018

Admit card release date: January 5, 2019

Examination date: January 27, 2019

Application fees for SBI Recruitment 2018

For General category applicants: Rs 600

For SC/ST category applicants: Rs 100

How to apply for SBI Recruitment 2018

a. Log on to the official SBI website- www.sbi.co.in/careers

b. Complete the registration process.

c. Pay the application fees online.

d. Scan and upload your photograph and signature.

ALSO READ: SBI took action against 1,287 officials over fraud in past three years