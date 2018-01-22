SBI recruitment: Over 9,000 job vacancies; online application begins

India's largest bank SBI will recruit over 9633 Junior Associates for its customer support and sales division. According to a notification issued on January 20, preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of March/April and main examination will be conducted tentatively on May 12. The registration of online application has already begun and the candidates can apply till February 10.

"Applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only," the notification said. This is the largest SBI recruitment since 2013.

Reports suggest that there are currently 12000 vacancies for SBI Clerk post, however, the official notification for these posts will come only in March. Last year in August, the SBI's staff headcount came down by over 7,000 due to retirements and a voluntary retirement scheme. It was also expected that the SBI's merger with its five associate banks was likely to affect future hiring. It was estimated that there could be 25-30 per cent reduction in SBI recruitments.

Last year in March, SBI Managing Director Dinesh Kumar Khara in an interview to a business new channel said: "SBI's average recruitments are about 15,000-20,000 every year and last year, we recruited about 19,000 people. Every year we also have 8,000-10,000 people retiring, so we will just end up recruiting fewer people. Much of the additional hiring will depend on the growth and the merger's purpose is growth."

Key points in SBI notification:



The SBI notification says that candidates under this recruitment project can appear for the test only once. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State.

It also said that the test for knowledge of specified opted local language would be conducted as a part of selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online main examination but before joining the bank. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment.

According to the notification, the candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard marksheet/certificate, having studied the specified opted local language, will not be required to undergo the language test.

For general category it is Rs 600, while for reserved category it is Rs 100.

Educational qualification required

Candidates interested in applying need to possess a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university/institute.



Age limit

The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years and minimum 20 years.