SBI recruitment: Over 9,000 job vacancies; online application begins

India's largest bank SBI will recruit over 9633 Junior Associates for its customer support and sales division. According to a notification issued on January 20, preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of March/April and main examination will be conducted tentatively on May 12. The registration of online application has already begun and the candidates can apply till February 10.
"Applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only," the notification said. This is the largest SBI recruitment since 2013.
Reports suggest that there are currently 12000 vacancies for SBI Clerk post, however, the official notification for these posts will come only in March. Last year in August, the SBI's staff headcount came down by over 7,000 due to retirements and a voluntary retirement scheme. It was also expected that the SBI's merger with its five associate banks was likely to affect future hiring. It was estimated that there could be 25-30 per cent reduction in SBI recruitments.
Last year in March, SBI Managing Director Dinesh Kumar Khara in an interview to a business new channel said: "SBI's average recruitments are about 15,000-20,000 every year and last year, we recruited about 19,000 people. Every year we also have 8,000-10,000 people retiring, so we will just end up recruiting fewer people. Much of the additional hiring will depend on the growth and the merger's purpose is growth."
Key points in SBI notification:
Educational qualification required
Candidates interested in applying need to possess a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university/institute.
Age limit
The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years and minimum 20 years.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today