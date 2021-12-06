Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appoints Ittira Davis as MD & CEO

The Board of Directors of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Monday appointed Ittira Davis as the MD and CEO of the bank. However, the appointment is subject to approval of the members of the bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Davis has been appointed as the MD and CEO for a period of 3 years from the date of approval of the RBI or such other period as may be approved by RBI, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Davis has been appointed as MD and CEO to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of former MD and CEO Nitin Chugh. The Bengaluru-headquartered Ujjivan Small Finance Bank witnessed a large-scale exodus of its directors, with as many as eight board members, including Chugh, making a hasty exit over the last year.

Davis has also been appointed as Key Managerial Personnel in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 for a period that will terminate along with his tenure as MD and CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, the filing said.

Davis is an international banker with over 40 years of banking experience, having worked extensively in India, Middle East and Europe. He was with the Europe Arab Bank from July 2008 to October 2012, initially as the Managing Director - Corporate and Institutional Banking and then as an Executive Director.

He has previously worked with Citibank in India and the Arab Bank Group in the Middle East and has been associated with Ujjivan since 2015. He played a pivotal role in its transition into a Small Finance Bank, the filing said.

Later, he was the Chief Operating Officer of the bank until June 2018. Davis was the MD and CEO of Ujjivan Financial Services Limited from July 2018. He resigned as MD and CEO on March 12, 2021.

